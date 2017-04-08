Corazon Latino Festival celebrates eighth year

JOHNSON CITY, TN (WJHL) – Chilly temperatures didn’t stop hundreds of people from across our region from coming out to a spring-time favorite, the Corazon Latino festival in Downtown Johnson City.

The growing festival aims to celebrate the region’s Latin culture. The Corazon Latino Festival featured lives music, activities and more.

Organizers say the event is all about bringing people together from all walks of life. Friday night’s chilly temperatures didn’t stop an evening of celebration and fun.

“For the time being we have a lot of people showing up which is great. Given the weather it means a lot to us to have everyone here joining us,” Organizer, Denise Chavez said.

ETSU’s Language and Culture Resource Center hosted the festival now in its eighth year.

