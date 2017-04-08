Congressman Tom Perriello campaigns in Southwest Virginia

ABINGDON, VA (WJHL) – The Virginia Governor’s race came to the Tri-Cities region Friday.

Former congressman Tom Perriello, who is fighting for the democratic nomination, toured Southwest Virginia in search of votes.

Perriello is up against Virginia’s Lieutenant Governor, Ralph Northam. The winner of the primary faces the yet-to-be chosen republican candidate in November.

Perriello spoke to dozens of area residents at The Community Center of Abingdon Friday evening for a town hall meeting.

“People talk about Virginia, they think it ends maybe at Blacksburg, maybe at Roanoke,” Abingdon resident, Cindy Cunningham said just before Perriello arrived.

Cunningham said Southwest Virginia doesn’t get funding and is usually ignored and everyone knows it.

Cunningham said she will support a democratic candidate for governor and she came to learn more about Perriello in order to make an informed decision.

Perriello made a sweep across the ninth district Friday, ending a long day with a town hall meeting in Abingdon, after earlier stops in Pennington Gap, Gate City and Wise where the candidate said he saw challenges and promise across the region.

“We think this part of the state has so much to offer in Virginia, so certainly we’re taking very seriously that three Virginians every day of the opioid crisis and we need to treat that with the moral urgency it requires,” Perriello said.

Dozens listened in as Perriello tried to prove he’s a candidate with big plans.

“We’re the first campaign in Virginia history to offer two years of free trade school, community college or career and technical training particularly targeting some of those areas we’re going to need more workers, whether that’s healthcare, addiction treatment or clean energy jobs,” Perriello said.

Periello hopes that agenda and endorsements from big names in the Democratic Party like Senator Bernie Sanders will help him win the party’s nomination over a tough opponent.

Lieutenant Governor Ralph Northam has deep roots in Virginia and the support of the state’s top democratic politicians.

Friday night in Southwest Virginia endorsements didn’t seem as important as the key issues facing voters.

“Healthcare is probably the top of the list of things that I’m concerned,” Cunningham said.

Cunningham also said coal is fading fast in the region and coal miners need help, “we need industry here.”

Perriello is set to have coffee with Emory and Henry College students Saturday morning followed by a Boys and Girls Club tour in Bristol, VA.

On the opposite side, three candidates seek the Republican nomination for Virginia governor. Ed Gillespie, Corey Stewart and State Senator Frank Wagner will face off in June 13th’s primary.

Copyright 2017 WJHL. All rights reserved.