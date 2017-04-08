Army Reserve Center named in honor of fallen Greeneville soldier

GREENEVILLE, TN (WJHL) – A fallen hero was celebrated Saturday morning. Members of the Greeneville community, fellow soldiers and government leaders remembered the life of Sergeant Brandon Read, a soldier who lost his life in combat overseas.

The 81st Regional Support Command (RSC) hosted a building dedication ceremony. The Army Reserve Center in Greeneville was named in honor of Sgt. Read.

“Everybody that comes by this facility will read his name and remember the sacrifice that he made,” said Read’s friend and fellow soldier, Chief Warrant Officer 3 Donald Dillon.

On September 6th, 2004, 21-year-old Read died serving in Iraq.

“He was caring, he loved life and he just wanted to serve,” his dad Mike Read said.

Now Read will be remembered for his bravery, selfless service and commitment to our country.

“They took him from us too soon, but I’ll always remember Brandon and how nice he was,” Dillon said.

Read’s awards and decorations include the Bronze Star Medal, the Purple Heart and the Army Good Conduct Medal.

Copyright 2017 WJHL. All rights reserved.