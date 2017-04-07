Whitaker inaugurated as 23rd president of King University

BRISTOL, TN (WJHL-TV) – King University in Bristol officially has a new president today.

The inauguration ceremony of Alexander W. Whitaker IV was held Friday afternoon in the sanctuary of First Presbyterian Church, which is located adjacent to the school campus.

“It’s a huge event, it’s that moment in time when the university has the opportunity to pause and celebrate and we’re really excited to have President Whitaker lead us forward,”, Associate Vice President of Enrollment Management Micah Crews said, “We’re really excited to have this opportunity to come together, look to the past, look to the present and look to the future and celebrate who King was, is and will be.”

Whitaker is the 23rd president in and school’s history and he succeeds Richard A. Ray at King University and was chosen after a nationwide search for the right person to take over the reins of the school.

Crews added, “It was an exhaustive search committee that looked across the nation to find the right person who had the vision, who had the temperament, who had the background that would be wonderful leading King University forward.”

King was founded in 1867, which also makes 2017 the 150th anniversary of the institution.

Copyright 2017 WJHL. All rights reserved.