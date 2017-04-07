Senate has the votes to confirm Neil Gorsuch to the Supreme Court; vote continues

NEW DETAILS: The Senate has the votes to confirm Neil Gorsuch to the Supreme Court. Voting continues.

WASHINGTON (AP) – President Donald Trump’s Supreme Court nominee, Neil Gorsuch, is heading for confirmation after Republicans tore up the Senate’s voting rules to allow him to ascend to the high court over furious Democratic objections.

Democrats have denounced the GOP’s use of what both sides dubbed the “nuclear option” to put Gorsuch on the court, calling it an epic power grab that will further corrode politics in Congress, the courts and the United States.

Many Republicans bemoan reaching that point, too, but they blame Democrats for pushing them to it.

Democratic Minority Leader Chuck Schumer of New York calls the rules change “a turning point in the history of the Senate and the Supreme Court.”

Republican Lindsey Graham of South Carolina says it’s “not for the better, but for the worse.”