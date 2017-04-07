Tips help nab woman accused of robbing Bristol food mart

49-year-old Sheri Wedel (Source: Bristol Tennessee Police Department)

BRISTOL, TN (WJHL) – A woman is accused of aggravated robbery after stealing an unknown about of money from a convenience store in Bristol, TN.

The robbery happened Thursday evening at the Village Food Mart, located at 1805 King College Road.

Police said thanks to numerous tips they were able to identify the suspect as 49-year-old Sheri Wedel.

Wedel was arrested and taken to the police department where she confessed to the crime.

She’s been charged with aggravated robbery.

Investigators said the robbery happened around 5:30 p.m. Wedel allegedly entered the business and waited until customers weren’t around before she approached the counter.

Witnesses said she approached the counter with her hand in her jacket as if she had a gun. Although she did not show a weapon, she allegedly threatenS the clerk and said she would use it is the employee did not comply.

