NPAC: Clint Black’s Greeneville concert rescheduled to May 10

WJHL.com logo - square on white background By Published: Updated:
Clint Black
In this Sept. 22, 2015 photo, musician Clint Black poses for a photo at his home in Forest Hills, Tenn. The singer-songwriter with the black hat and the traditional country sound was one of the best-selling artists of the 90s, selling more than 20 million albums worldwide. After years of being courted by major labels, this year he signed a deal with Thirty Tigers, an independent label in Nashville, to put out On Purpose, which released on Sept. 25. (Photo by Donn Jones/Invision/AP)

GREENEVILLE, TN (WJHL) – Greeneville’s Niswonger Performing Arts Center said on Friday Clint Black’s upcoming weekend concert has been rescheduled.

Concert organizers said the country singer and songwriter is suffering from the effects of the flu and is unable to perform on Sunday, April 9 in Greeneville.

The concert has been rescheduled to May 10, 2017.

Black posted on social media on Friday, “[I’m] still not over this flu. So, [I] had to cancel Montgomery, AL and moving Greeneville, TN to May 10, 2017,”

NPAC says all previously purchased tickets will be honored.

Black was originally scheduled to perform last weekend in Greeneville, but he told fans on social media he was feeling under the weather.

According to Black’s website, Montgomery Gentry will perform in his place in Alabama this weekend.

For additional details about the Greeneville concert checkout: http://www.npacgreeneville.com

