NPAC: Clint Black’s Greeneville concert rescheduled to May 10

GREENEVILLE, TN (WJHL) – Greeneville’s Niswonger Performing Arts Center said on Friday Clint Black’s upcoming weekend concert has been rescheduled.

Concert organizers said the country singer and songwriter is suffering from the effects of the flu and is unable to perform on Sunday, April 9 in Greeneville.

The concert has been rescheduled to May 10, 2017.

Black posted on social media on Friday, “[I’m] still not over this flu. So, [I] had to cancel Montgomery, AL and moving Greeneville, TN to May 10, 2017,”

NPAC says all previously purchased tickets will be honored.

Black was originally scheduled to perform last weekend in Greeneville, but he told fans on social media he was feeling under the weather.

According to Black’s website, Montgomery Gentry will perform in his place in Alabama this weekend.

For additional details about the Greeneville concert checkout: http://www.npacgreeneville.com