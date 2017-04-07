Marine promises to adopt dog that helped him survive war

PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – The plan was for former Pinellas County Marine Nathan Naumann to adopt the dog he went to war with.

For over five years, Nathan, now a Pinellas Park police officer, tried to reunite with “Jazzy”, the bomb sniffing black lab he worked with and loved while in Afghanistan.

He was Jazzy’s first handler, which according to the Marines, means he had the first option to adopt her.

They reunited for a shirt visit at a Philadelphia airport last week.

“She looked happy, she looked healthy, she recognized me,” said Nathan. “We sat on the floor and she laid in my lap and it was great,” he added.

The duo was paired in 2011 and trained together in North Carolina. Then were deployed to war torn Afghanistan.

“There’s no doubt in my mind that we were safe on patrol from the I.E.D. (improvised Explosive Device) threat,” remembered Nathan.

Together they hunted Taliban in the Helmand province, where Americans have encountered fierce fighting and sustained significant casualties. Jazzy was always out in front sniffing for bombs, looking for dangers.

“She would hint at something and I would just change the direction of our patrol,” explained Nathan.

Jazzy relied on Nathan, at times napping in his lap.

“My backpack that I would carry on patrol was filled with extra water for her,” he said.

And Nathan relied on her.

“She was family,” he explained.