JCDA plans to renovate downtown breezeway, remove concrete overhang and add more lights

JOHNSON CITY, TN (WJHL)- The Johnson City Development Authority is continuing efforts to fix up parts of downtown. At a recent commission meeting the group presented plans to refurbish the breezeway next to the Willow Tree coffee shop.

That breezeway connects a parking lot on State of Franklin road to East Main street. The Johnson City Development Authority is looking to revamp the space, giving it what Carol Fair says is a much needed face-lift.

“Well I think that concrete overhang looks awful, there is nothing old about that, nothing stylish about it. maybe it would keep you from getting wet but there is probably something else you could do better,” Carol Fair said.

JCDA plans on asking the city to get rid of this concrete overhang. In an effort to make things more safe in this breezeway, they also want to add more lighting.

“This project was just one of those areas sort of a little bit like low hanging fruit, its something we could do at low cost but it would make a big impact,” Dianna Cantler said

Dianna Cantler with the Johnson City Development Authority says about $10,000 has been set aside for the project. the plan also calls for greenery and benches to be placed in the breezeway.

This week the intial plans were presented to city commissioners but not discussed during Thursday night’s meeting.

“We just want to make sure we have done our due diligence and made sure that those directly effected merchants are okay with that,” Johnson City Mayor David Tomita said.

The mayor says fixing up this particular location would make it more appealing and useful to the public. All of this, a welcome change for Carol Fair and nearby business owners.

If the breezeway project is approved it is expected to be finished by sometime in June.

