Greeneville man charged with kidnapping, rape

Greeneville, TN (WJHL) — A Greeneville man is accused of kidnapping and rape.

The Greene County Sheriff’s Office arrested Brandon Lee Parton, 27, Parmon Road after investigators said they found a seriously injured woman at a home Friday afternoon.

Patton’s charges include:

• Especially Aggravated Kidnapping (Class A Felony)

• Aggravated Rape (Class A Felony)

• Aggravated Rape (Class A Felony)

• Aggravated Domestic Assault (Class C Felony)

Friday night, Parton was in the Greene County Detention Center without bond.

Copyright 2017 WJHL. All rights reserved.