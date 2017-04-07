Greeneville man charged with kidnapping, rape

By Published:

 

Greeneville, TN (WJHL)  — A Greeneville man is accused of kidnapping and rape.

The Greene County Sheriff’s Office arrested Brandon Lee Parton, 27, Parmon Road after investigators said they found a seriously injured woman at a home Friday afternoon.

Patton’s charges include:

• Especially Aggravated Kidnapping (Class A Felony)
• Aggravated Rape (Class A Felony)
• Aggravated Domestic Assault (Class C Felony)

Friday night, Parton was in the Greene County Detention Center without bond.

Copyright 2017 WJHL.  All rights reserved.

