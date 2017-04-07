Flashlight Easter Egg Hunt & Easter Egg-Citing Crafts

Johnson City, TN (WJHL) – The Flashlight Easter Egg Hunt is happening on April 13th at the Memorial Park Community Center at 8 p.m.

The event is free but please bring a flashlight for the Easter egg hunt.

The event is open to kids 3 to 12, and a separate hunt will be held for toddlers 3 and under.

For more information call: 423-434-5749

Easter Egg-Citing Crafts



Easter Egg-Citing Crafts is happening on April 14th from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m.

The event is open for ages 3 to 6.

For more information call: 423-283-5800