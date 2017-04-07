Families of guardrail crash victims call for nationwide action on X-Lite terminals

LENOIR CITY, TN (WJHL) — The father of an East Tennessee girl killed in a crash last year once is calling for a nationwide ban on a type of guardrail end terminal.

Steven Eimers posted a statement on Facebook last night asking federal officials to take steps to stop the use of the X-Lite end terminal made by a company called Lindsay.

Eimers’ daughter Hannah died in a crash last November near Knoxville. Her story made national headlines after TDOT mistakenly billed her for the replacement of the guardrail after her death.

Her car hit an X-Lite end terminal which is meant to keep the guardrail from piercing the crashing vehicle. Instead, the guardrail entered Eimers car killing her instantly.

TDOT says four people have died in crashes with X-Lite terminals since last year.

Eimers told News Channel 11 that the joint statement came from three families including the father of Lauren Beuttle, an ETSU student who died in a car wreck last June involving an X-Lite terminal in Tennessee.

The state is in the process of ordering the removal of all terminals statewide. News Channel 11 has requested the exact location of the X-Lite terminals in the Tri-Cities, but TDOT says that information isn’t yet available.

This past Tuesday, the Commissioner of the Tennessee Department of Transportation sent a letter to the Federal Highway Administration about the X-Lite terminals, saying TDOT had not been able to get sufficient information from the manufacturer and the the performance of the device is resulting in unacceptable safety levels.

READ: TDOT Commissioner’s April 4th letter to FHWA about the X-Lite terminal