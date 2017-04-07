ETSU freshman keeps promise to shave head after surpassing cancer fundraising goal

JOHNSON CITY, TN (WJHL) – A freshman at East Tennessee State University is paying it forward to help raise money for children’s cancer research.

Biology major Baylea Davenport said her friend’s nephew was diagnosed with cancer on Christmas Eve.

The little, now on his second round of chemotherapy, is losing his hair.

To show her support, Baylea decided to raise money through the St. Baldrick’s Foundation.

There was a catch, though. If she reached her goal of $250, she would have to shave her head.

Baylea surpassed that amount and kept her promise by cutting off all of her hair.

All of the money she raised goes to cancer research through the St. Baldrick’s Foundation.

