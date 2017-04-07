Corazón Latino festivities begin at 6:00 p.m. in downtown Johnson City

From East Tennessee State University Published:

JOHNSON CITY – East Tennessee State University’s Language and Culture Resource Center is hosting the 8th annual Corazón Latino Festival in downtown Johnson City on Friday, April 7.

The free festival, which will take place from 6-10 p.m. on East Main Street, celebrates the vibrant Latino culture in an evening packed with fun activities, tasty food, live music and more. This year, festival leaders are highlighting the connection between the Latino and Appalachian communities in the area.

Downtown Jonesborough hosts Corazon Latino Festival this weekend (Image 1)

In addition to the ETSU’s Student Government Association providing $4,500 for the festival, several individual colleges and departments will take part in the event.

They include:

  • The Department of Art and Design will showcase Latino roots and culture in the exhibit, “NI DE AQUÍ NI DE ALLÁ” (Neither from Here Nor from There) at Tipton Art Gallery in downtown.
  • The Hispanic American Student Community Alliance will provide face-painting, piñatas and coloring for children in the ChicoZone.
  • Bluegrass students in the Department of Appalachian Studies will perform with a mariachi and bluegrass fusion band.
  • Service learning students of Spanish will serve as cultural ambassadors, educating festival goers about the culture and traditions of Latino countries.

Others partnering to put on this year’s festival include the City of Johnson City, the Downtown Merchants Association, the Washington County Health Department, the Tennessee Immigrant and Refugee Rights Coalition, Little City Roller Girls and Main Street Pizza.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s