Corazón Latino festivities begin at 6:00 p.m. in downtown Johnson City

JOHNSON CITY – East Tennessee State University’s Language and Culture Resource Center is hosting the 8th annual Corazón Latino Festival in downtown Johnson City on Friday, April 7.

The free festival, which will take place from 6-10 p.m. on East Main Street, celebrates the vibrant Latino culture in an evening packed with fun activities, tasty food, live music and more. This year, festival leaders are highlighting the connection between the Latino and Appalachian communities in the area.

In addition to the ETSU’s Student Government Association providing $4,500 for the festival, several individual colleges and departments will take part in the event.

They include:

The Department of Art and Design will showcase Latino roots and culture in the exhibit, “NI DE AQUÍ NI DE ALLÁ” (Neither from Here Nor from There) at Tipton Art Gallery in downtown.

The Hispanic American Student Community Alliance will provide face-painting, piñatas and coloring for children in the ChicoZone.

Bluegrass students in the Department of Appalachian Studies will perform with a mariachi and bluegrass fusion band.

Service learning students of Spanish will serve as cultural ambassadors, educating festival goers about the culture and traditions of Latino countries.

Others partnering to put on this year’s festival include the City of Johnson City, the Downtown Merchants Association, the Washington County Health Department, the Tennessee Immigrant and Refugee Rights Coalition, Little City Roller Girls and Main Street Pizza.