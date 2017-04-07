Case of Greene Co. couple accused of trying to sell baby on Craigslist headed to grand jury

GREENE COUNTY, TN (WJHL) – A grand jury will now hear the case of a Greene County couple accused of trying to sell their 5-month-old son on Craigslist.

John Cain and Deanna Greer appeared before a judge in a Greene County Friday. Police said Cain and Greer tried to sell their child for $3,000 to an undercover officer.

Cain and Greer both face charges of criminal attempt to aggravated child abuse, aggravated child neglect and endangerment- Haley’s Law and illegal payments in connection with placement of child.

Cain also faces a charge of being a fugitive from justice out of North Carolina.

During Friday’s preliminary hearing, witnesses gave their testimony, providing new details in the case.

The first state witness was a Tennessee Bureau of Investigation agent who testified that Greer admitted to giving up another child outside of an adoption agency before.

The agent also said he was the undercover officer who met the couple at a Dollar General to purchase the infant.

In court on Friday we also learned that Greer is pregnant.

Elizabethton Police Capt. Joy Shoun also testified Friday.

Following testimony and closing arguments from the defense and state prosecutors, the judge decided to send the cases to a grand jury.

A gag order was also issued in the case on Friday.

Greer and Cain remain in jail on a $175,000 bond each.

Both were scheduled to be back in court on May 12.

Copyright 2017 WJHL. All rights reserved.