BRISTOL, TN (WJHL) – Bristol, Tennessee Police said a woman was arrested following an investigation into a robbery at Village FoodMart.

According to a BPD news release, several tips submitted from the public helped police identify Sheri Wedel, 49.

Wedel was located and arrested, and later confessed to the crime.

She was charged with aggravated robbery.

Copyright 2017 WJHL. All rights reserved.