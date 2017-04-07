Body found in southwest Virginia identified as missing 21-year-old woman

BLUEFIELD, VA (WJHL) – Authorities in southwest Virginia say a body found on East River Mountain has been identified a missing woman 21-year-old Kaitlyn “Katiee” Ann Toler.

Michael Lee Dennis, Tazewell County Commonwealth’s Attorney, made the announcement on Friday afternoon.

Toler’s body was found on Thursday morning. No other details have been released to the public at this time.

Officials say an autopsy is being conducted at this time and the case remains under investigation.

Investigators said they are following up on several credible leads, but they still need your help.

If you have any information that can help investigators at the Bluefield Police Department call the agency at (276) 326-2621 or Virginia State Police at (800) 542-8716.