Amazon to hire 30,000 part-time workers, including 5,000 work-from-home positions

(WFLA) – Amazon plans to hire 30,000 part-time workers in the U.S. over the next year, the company announced in a press release on Thursday.

The hires include 5,000 work-from-home positions, which will be part of the retailer’s virtual customer service department.

Virtually-located employees who work 20 hours per week are eligible for the company’s benefits program and its innovative Career Choice program that pre-pays 95 percent of tuition for courses related to skills relevant to their position at the company.

The company currently employs more than 10,000 military veterans and pledged to hire an additional 25,000 over the next five years.

It’s pledged to create more than 100,000 full-time, full-benefit jobs in the U.S. over the next 18 months.

For more information, click here.