Zoo Knoxville celebrates African grey parrot’s 30th birthday

KNOXVILLE (WATE) – Albert Einstein may be one of the smartest people to have lived, however, a bird with his namesake may be the most intelligent at Zoo Knoxville.

Einstein the African grey parrot turned 30-years-old on Tuesday. The zoo celebrated by showing off Einstein’s smarts and giving him treats. The parrot is able to imitate a variety of sounds, including other animals, ghosts, people and roller coasters.

African grey parrots can be found in West and Central Africa. According to the Lafeber Company, the species can imitate sounds after hearing them once or twice.