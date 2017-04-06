Washington Co. BOE votes to reinstate teacher fired in 2016 for insubordination, misconduct

WJHL.com logo - square on white background By Published:
(WJHL)

WASHINGTON COUNTY, TN (WJHL) – In a 5 to 4 vote Thursday, the Washington County School Board voted to revise the punishment of a tenured elementary school teacher who was previously fired for reportedly having physical contact with students.

Board member Mary Beth Dellinger motioned the revised penalty asking former Gray Elementary School teacher, Jennifer Collins to be reappointed next school year.

Dellinger said Collins has already served her punishment and she should be reinstated.

This comes after a board member proposed to sustain and uphold the current decision. That vote failed.

Washington County School administrators were in the audience, including principals and assistant principals. Dozens left the room as soon as the vote was heard.

Copyright 2017 WJHL. All rights reserved.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s