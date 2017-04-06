Washington Co. BOE votes to reinstate teacher fired in 2016 for insubordination, misconduct

WASHINGTON COUNTY, TN (WJHL) – In a 5 to 4 vote Thursday, the Washington County School Board voted to revise the punishment of a tenured elementary school teacher who was previously fired for reportedly having physical contact with students.

Board member Mary Beth Dellinger motioned the revised penalty asking former Gray Elementary School teacher, Jennifer Collins to be reappointed next school year.

Dellinger said Collins has already served her punishment and she should be reinstated.

This comes after a board member proposed to sustain and uphold the current decision. That vote failed.

Washington County School administrators were in the audience, including principals and assistant principals. Dozens left the room as soon as the vote was heard.

