Virginia crime commission to study marijuana decriminalization

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) – The Virginia State Crime Commission plans to study whether marijuana should be decriminalized in the Old Dominion.

The Richmond Times-Dispatch reports that the commission’s executive committee agreed Wednesday to study the issue this year.

Senate Majority Leader Tommy Norment requested the study last year.

Legislation to decriminalize marijuana have failed in past legislative sessions.

Candidates running for governor this year in both parties have called for decriminalizing the drug.

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)