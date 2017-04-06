TVA to determine Boone Dam repair project timeline, total cost this summer

Johnson City, TN (WJHL) — Documents filed with the Federal government show 2017 will be an important year in the on-going Boone Dam repair project.

In the agency’s 10K filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission, the Tennessee Valley Authority expects that this summer, the agency will know how long it will take to stop the flow of water under the dam. That’s also when the TVA will know the cost of the project.

READ: TVA 10K Filing with the SEC regarding Boone Dam repairs

TVA announced in the summer of 2015 it would take 5 to 7 years and as much as $300 million, but agency has said all along that is an estimate.

In the filing with the Securities Exchange Commission, the TVA said this:

TVA continues to perform investigative drilling, grouting, and other activities in support of the seepage barrier design. Based on preliminary findings, the design plans are being modified. The cost and duration for the overall remediation of Boone Dam will be determined upon completion of design during the summer of 2017 with construction plans being finalized thereafter. It is anticipated that construction plans will be completed by December 2017.

Crews working to fill the earthen dam with a concrete-like grout are on furlough as TVA monitors the success of repair work done so far.

“What we discovered was is that in certain parts of the embankment we didn’t have is clear of a picture as we need it,” said Jim Hopson, TVA spokesman. “What we are doing is building a structure anywhere from 75 to 300 feet below ground, You don’t have people down there so we have to rely on sensors to determine is what we are doing correct, is what we are doing having the proper effect.”

But Hopson said doesn’t mean the project will be delayed.

“The 5 to 7 year timeline, we are still right where we need to be on that. At this point we don’t see any problem with continuing to meet those types of schedules.”

TVA has not yet said how many people have been furloughed our for how long. Hopson said repair work will resume once engineers collect test information and furloughed employees will return to work.

