Trial date set for man accused of trying to kill Carter County deputies

CARTER COUNTY, TN (WJHL) – The man accused of trying to kill several Carter County deputies now knows when he will go to trial. Kelly Pitts appeared before judge Stacy Street this morning.

Judge Street set October 31 as the date Pitts’ trial will begin. It is expected to last three days.

Pitts is charged with 7 counts of attempted first-degree murder and 7 counts of possession of a firearm in the commission of a felony.

Investigators said Pitts shot dozens of rounds in a December 2015 standoff on Dry Hollow Road in the Stoney Creek community.

One deputy suffered injuries and is now back on the job. Pitts is scheduled to return to court for motion hearing in June.

