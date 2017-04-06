TDEC requesting land owner clean up property on Ollie Collins road in Carter County

CARTER COUNTY, TN (WJHL) – Its being called an eyesore by people living in a Carter County community.Neighbors around a piece of property on Ollie Collins road says they want the trash cleaned up.

Trash and debris in this stretch of property on Ollie Collins road in Carter County has Donna Garland frustrated.

“You can’t even sit out on the front porch and enjoy it like you used to, it smells bad when it gets hot,” Garland said.

She says for months now, she’s been reaching out to county leaders with hopes of eliminating the problem but still no resolution-

“We went to the planning commission four or five times and they have not done nothing about it.”

We took Donna’s concerns to the the director of planning and zoning Chris Schuettler. He says this isn’t the first time there have been issues with the landowner and they are now working to correct the problem.

“Once we found out about it we went and did our inspection, we met with the property owner and also called tdec and allowed tennessee department of environment conservation and solid waste to handle their portion,” Schuettler said.

We reached out to the owner of the property several times over the last week and have not heard word back.

According to Schuettler, TDEC or the Tennessee Department of Environmental Conservation has requested that the solid waste be remove from the section of property located next to donna garland’s home. he also says that it has to be filled in with clay or dirt and closed.

This news long overdue for neighbors like Donna Garland who says she’s hopeful she will soon be able to sit on her front porch without smelling trash.

The land owner also owns another piece of property on Ollie Collins road. County officials say he has received a citation for that property and has 30 days to clean it up before being turned over to the court system.

Copyright 2017 WJHL. All rights reserved.