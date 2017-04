SCOTT COUNTY, VA (WJHL) – Scott County, Va. Sheriff’s Office deputies are searching for a missing 16-year-old girl from Duffield, Va.

According to a sheriff’s office Facebook post, the teenager — Hannah Nicole Sturgill — was last see on April 3 around 1:30 p.m.

If you have seen Sturgill or you know of her whereabouts, call the Scott County Sheriff’s Office at 276-386-7679 or call Scott County dispatch at 276-386-9111.

