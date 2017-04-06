Police block part of Watauga Road in Johnson City, near By-Lo Markets gas station

(WJHL) – News Channel 11 is following a developing situation in Johnson City. Watauga Road in Johnson City is blocked off at the intersections of East Fairview Avenue. Police and fire crews are monitoring an overhang at a gas station on Watauga Road.
Our reporter on the scene took some photos of By-Lo Markets gas station. We observed the gas station is roped off by yellow tape and a fire truck is nearby. Our reporter, Curtis McCloud, says the awning above the pumps appears to be in jeopardy of falling.
The market is located at 2307 Watauga Road.
If you are traveling that way you may want to take an alternate route
News Channel 11 is following this story. We’ll post more details as they become available.
By-Lo Market
By-Lo Market x
Latest Galleries
-
ETSU: Walk a Mile in Her Shoes
-
ETSU: Walk a Mile in Her Shoes
-
Amber Alert suspect and missing teen spotted in Oklahoma
-
Wrecker truck stolen, Kingsport police seek tips
-
The Price is Right Live
-
The Price is Right Live
-
WCSO seeks help locating rape suspect.
-
ETSU Quillen College Medicine ‘Match Day’ on March 17
-
Truck overturns on i-81
-
Goodyear retires blimps but keeps familiar form in flight