Police block part of Watauga Road in Johnson City, near By-Lo Markets gas station

(WJHL) – News Channel 11 is following a developing situation in Johnson City. Watauga Road in Johnson City is blocked off at the intersections of East Fairview Avenue.  Police and fire crews are monitoring an overhang at a gas station on Watauga Road.

Our reporter on the scene took some photos of By-Lo Markets gas station. We observed the gas station is roped off by yellow tape and a fire truck is nearby.  Our reporter, Curtis McCloud,  says the awning above the pumps appears to be in jeopardy of falling.

The market is located at 2307 Watauga Road.

If you are traveling that way you may want to take an alternate route

News Channel 11 is following this story. We’ll post more details as they become available.

