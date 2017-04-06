Man wanted for attempted murder in Wise County arrested in Florida

WJHL.com logo - square on white background By Published: Updated:

WISE COUNTY, VA (WJHL) – The Wise County Sheriff’s Office report a man wanted in a 2013 attempted murder case was arrested today in Miami, Florida.

The sheriff’s office and the United States Marshals Service arrested Frankie John Smith today.

Investigators say Smith was found panhandling and was believed to have used a family member’s identification to avoid arrest.

Smith has been charged with being a fugitive from justice in the state of Florida and will await extradition back to Virginia to face charges of attempted murder.

Smith was one the Wise County’s most wanted list prior to his capture.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s