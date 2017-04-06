Man wanted for attempted murder in Wise County arrested in Florida

WISE COUNTY, VA (WJHL) – The Wise County Sheriff’s Office report a man wanted in a 2013 attempted murder case was arrested today in Miami, Florida.

The sheriff’s office and the United States Marshals Service arrested Frankie John Smith today.

Investigators say Smith was found panhandling and was believed to have used a family member’s identification to avoid arrest.

Smith has been charged with being a fugitive from justice in the state of Florida and will await extradition back to Virginia to face charges of attempted murder.

Smith was one the Wise County’s most wanted list prior to his capture.