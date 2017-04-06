Man accused of killing Elizabethton 3-year-old boy appointed a public defender

CARTER COUNTY, TN (WJHL) – A man accused of killing a 3-year-old in Carter County in November 2016 was appointed a public defender in Criminal Court on Thursday morning.

Demetrious Covington was charged with first-degree murder in the death of his stepson, Ja’kari Phillips. Court documents show the child suffered brain swelling, stomach injuries and bruises.

Investigators said Covington ran after leaving the boy with his mother, Ayonjaleea Phillips. Officers arrested him in Ohio.

Covington appeared Thursday in Criminal Court, where he was declared indigent and given a public defender.

His new attorney said he would ask the court to set a bond at Covington’s next hearing, which was scheduled for May 31.

Ja’kari’s mother was also indicted in the case. She was charged with aggravated child endangerment.

She was scheduled to appear in court Thursday too. She already had a bond set at $100,000.