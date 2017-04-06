Educator of the Week: Leanne Sanders

WASHINGTON COUNTY, TN (WJHL) – Leanne Sanders always knew she wanted a career that would make a difference in other people’s lives. That’s what lead her down the path of teaching.

She’s now in her 13th year as a teacher. She’s spent the last four years as the 8th-grade math teacher at Grandview School in Washington County, Tennessee.

She says she loves the “aha” moments, but also enjoys watching students take leadership roles in the class once they’ve grasped a concept.

Sanders says her goal is to not only get them ready for high school, but FOR whatever life throws at them along the way

“I want them to grasp that life is more than just this hallway and these expectations at Grandview. I want them to realize that if they go to David Crockett High School or another high school and then they further their education that’s the most important. I don’t want it to end. i want them to realize that they can succeed no matter what they put their heart into,” said Sanders.

Congratulations to Leanne Sanders. this week’s Educator of the Week.