JCPD: Elizabethton woman to face embezzlement, theft charges

JOHNSON CITY, TN (WJHL) – Johnson City Police Department officers charged an Elizabethton woman Wednesday on embezzlement and theft charges.

According to a JCPD news release, Takeitha Morley, 32, was charged following an investigation into reports of forged checks taken from A&E Frame and Body, where Morley worked as an administrative assistant.

An investigation revealed that Morley wrote multiple unauthorized checks to herself since January and cashed them.

Elizabethton Police Department officers located Morley at her home and took her to the Johnson City Police Department to be interviewed.

Morley was charged with embezzlement and theft over $10,000.

She was taken to the Washington County Detention Center, where she was being held on $10,000 bond.

Morley was scheduled to be arraigned in Sessions Court Thursday.

