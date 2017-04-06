Congressman Tom Perriello hitting the campaign trail in southwest Virginia this week



(WJHL) – A candidate for Virginia governor is hitting the trail and is heading to southwest Virginia. This time, former congressman Tom Perriello is stopping by our region. He’s seeking the Democratic nomination for governor.

Friday, he is set to be at the University of Virginia’s college at Wise from 2:30 p.m. to 3:30 p.m.

The later in the evening, he will be at the Community Center of Abingdon for a town hall meeting. That takes place from 6 to 8, Friday evening.

He’s also expected to make some stops in Pennington Gap, Gate City, Emory and Bristol this weekend.

Former democratic presidential candidate Bernie Sanders just endorsed Perriello for governor.

Sanders will campaign with him on Thursday at George Mason University in Fairfax, Virginia.

Currently, Perriello and current Virginia lieutenant governor Ralph Mortham are the only candidates to qualify for the Democratic ballot in the June 13th primary.

Ed Gilliespie, Corey Stewart and state senator Frank Wagner are seeking the Republican nomination.

Perriello’s schedule:

Friday, April 7, 2017

Opioid Addiction Center Tour and Roundtable Discussion

WHO: Tom Perriello, Director Beth Davies, and Healthcare Professionals

WHEN: 9:00AM

WHERE: Addiction Education Center, 41371 W. Morgan Ave, Pennington Gap, VA

Roundtable Discussion on the New Southwest Virginia Economy

WHO: Tom Perriello, Scott County Officials, Local Business Leaders and Residents

WHEN: 12:00PM

WHERE: Scott County Park Clubhouse, 247 Fore Dr, Gate City, VA

Conversation on Higher Education with UVA-Wise Students

WHO: Tom Perriello and UVA-Wise students

WHEN: 2:30PM

WHERE: Sandridge Science Center Atrium, University of Virginia’s College at Wise, 1 College Ave, Wise, VA

Abingdon Town Hall Meeting

WHO: Tom Perriello and Abingdon citizens

WHEN: 5:30PM

WHERE: The Community Center of Abingdon, 300 Senior Dr, Abingdon, VA

Saturday, April 8, 2017

Coffee with Emory & Henry Students

WHO: Tom Perriello and Emory & Henry College students

WHEN: 10:00AM

WHERE: Van Dyke Center, Emory & Henry College, Emory, VA

Boys and Girls Club Child Care Tour and Roundtable Discussion

WHO: Tom Perriello and Boys & Girls Club Staff Members

WHEN: 11:30AM

WHERE: Boys and Girls Club of the Mountain Empire, 334 Rebecca St, Bristol, VA