Bristol Pal’s worker credited for saving toddler given Good Samaritan award

BRISTOL, TN (WJHL) – The city of Bristol presented a local heroic teen with a Good Samaritan award and a key to the city.

Kaela Eads was honored Tuesday night by Bristol, TN officials for her heroism for saving a toddler’s life while working at Pal’s. Last month, Eads was working at the Pal’s on Volunteer Parkway in Bristol, when a mother carried her young child to the drive-thru window, begging for help.

Eads ran outside and began CPR on the little boy, helping him breathe again.

After finishing her shift at Pal’s, Eads even made a stop at the hospital to check on her new friend.

Bristol, TN mayor Chad Keen handed Eads the Good Samaritan Award and the Key to the City.

Eads credits the CPR skills she learned as a student at Tennessee High School for her quick-thinking that helped her to save a life.