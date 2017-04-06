100 years ago today U.S. entered WWI; ETSU professor discusses state’s connection to the war

JOHNSON CITY, TN (WJHL) – Thursday marked a century since a day that changed the course of our country’s history.

It was exactly 100 years ago that the U.S. formally entered World War I.

On April 6, 1917, the U.S. House of Representatives voted to endorse the Senate’s Declaration of War by a vote of 373 to 50.

Over 4.7 million U.S. troops served in the war and over 116,000 never returned home.

Many of the brace soldiers came from our region and the state of Tennessee and military leaders counted on their background in battle.

World War I would continue for two years after America entered the fray. The Treaty of Versailles was signed on June 28, 1919.

Copyright 2017 WJHL. All rights reserved.