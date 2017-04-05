UT signee Westbrook tops all-USA team

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. – USA TODAY High School Sports unveiled the 2016-17 American Family Insurance ALL-USA Girls Basketball Teams on Wednesday, and Lady Vol signee Evina Westbrook headlines that list as the ALL-USA Player of the Year.

Westbrook, a 6-foot guard from Salem, Ore. (South Salem H.S.), was a member of the five-player first team along with fellow UT signee Anastasia Hayes, a 5-7 guard from Murfreesboro, Tenn. (Riverdale H.S.).

Averaging 24.8 points, 7.5 rebounds, 5.8 assists, 5.1 steals and 1.4 blocks per contest, Westbrook led her high school team to a third-place finish in the Oregon 6A state tournament. Hayes, meanwhile, guided Riverdale to a 34-0 record and a second consecutive AAA state championship, averaging 22.6 points, 5.4 rebounds and 3.9 assists per game.

Rennia Davis, a 6-2 forward from Jacksonville, Fla. (Ribault H.S.), was chosen for the second team. The Lady Vol-to-be led her high school squad to the Florida 6A state title, averaging 26.3 points and 10.5 rebounds per contest.

The teams were selected by USA TODAY reporter Jim Halley with input from high school coaches and recruiting experts.

Westbrook, Hayes, Davis and Kasiyahna Kushkituah (not chosen for this squad) comprise the consensus No. 1 recruiting class in the nation for 2017. The quartet will join the Tennessee program this summer.