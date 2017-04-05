US Marshals adds resources, electronic billboards to find Wise County murder suspect Eric Jones

WJHL.com logo - square on white background By Published: Updated:
Eric Monroe Jones (Source: Wise County Sheriff's Office)

WISE COUNTY, VA (WJHL) – The search for a Big Stone Gap, VA murder suspect, 46-year-old Eric Jones, is now deemed a major case by the United States Marshal Service.

Jones is accused of murdering his ex-wife.

Authorities in southwest Virginia said during a recent meeting with the USMS, it was determined the Jones case meets the status of “major case.”

Wise County deputies said on November 27, 2016, Janina Jefferson was found murdered in Appalachia at the town water plant.

Jones is wanted on charges of first-degree murder, use of a firearm while committing first-degree murder, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, felony probation violation for underlying charge of attempted murder for hire.

Authorities said Jones is considered armed and dangerous.

The USMS works with thousands of high-profile violent crimes across the country. One of the criteria is that the fugitive has been on the run.

Investigators say Jones has been on the run since November 2016.

Eric Monroe Jones (Source: Wise County Sheriff’s Office)

Now that the USMS is assisting, a number of resources will now be available such as electronic billboard throughout the United States, the possibility that the reward for his captured will be increased, and additional USMS personnel to name a few.

“Daily there’s questions asked of me ,”Is there any closure?’ or in other words ‘Has the fugitive been captured?’” Fred Luntsford, city manager of Appalachia, told News Channel 11 back in January. “Everyone is sad, of course, that it happened and wants to bring it to an end.”

If anyone has any information concerning the whereabouts of Jones, call the Wise County Sheriffs Office at 276-328-3756.

A reward for information leading to his captured has been set at $2,500.

See also: 

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s