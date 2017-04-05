U.S. Forensic joins MMR & Hunter Baize at Greenville-Pickens Speedway

Martin-McClure Racing is pleased to announce a new partnership with U.S. Forensic for the Kevin Whitaker 150 at Greenville-Pickens Speedway. U.S. Forensic, with principle offices based in Metairie, LA, is a leading investigative engineering firm with over 30 branches in the United States. The firm offers evaluation, reporting, and expert witness testimony. Their experts provide structural, mechanical, and electrical engineering, accident reconstruction, product and premises liability, environmental, and fire origin & cause evaluations.

While this is U.S. Forensic’s first time as a primary sponsor in the NASCAR K&N Pro Series East, this isn’t their first experience as a primary sponsor in NASCAR. U.S. Forensic proudly sponsored Martin-McClure Racing owner, former employee of U.S. Forensic, and former NASCAR Xfinity Series driver, Hal Martin, in 2013 at the Virginia 529 College Savings 250 at Richmond International Raceway.

For the upcoming event at Greenville-Pickens Speedway, Hunter Baize will pilot the No.13 U.S. Forensic Toyota Camry. Baize and the Martin-McClure Racing team look to carry the momentum from an impressive top-10 finish in the season opener at New Smyrna Speedway. Veteran crew chief, Chris Carrier, will oversee Baize and the Martin-McClure Racing team at the upcoming event.