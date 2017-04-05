Two Rogersville men charged in connection with illegal narcotics investigation

HAWKINS COUNTY, TN (WJHL) — Two Rogersville men face drug charges after a lengthy investigation by the Third Judicial District Drug and Violent Crime Task Force (DTF).

According to a press release, agents executed a search warrant at an apartment on Woodlawn Street in Rogersville, which is near Rogersville Middle School. There agents said they found a large quantity of heroin, ecstasy, methamphetamine, power cocaine, crack cocaine, prescription narcotics, marijuana and a firearm.

Agents arrested Anthony D. Sensabaugh, 30, and charged him with maintaining a dwelling where drugs are used or sold, violation of the Tennessee Drug Free School Zone Act, possession of a firearm during the commission of a dangerous felony, felon in possession of a firearm, possession of schedule I with intent to deliver, possession of schedule II with intent to deliver, possession of schedule IV with intent to deliver, possession of schedule VI with intent to deliver and possession of drug paraphernalia.

According to DTF director Adam Arrington, Sensabaugh could face more charges after agents speak with the District Attorney General’s Office.

While on scene, agents also arrested Chasten Allen Hale, 29, of Rogersville. Investigators charged him with maintaining a dwelling where drugs are used or sold.

The District Attorney General’s Office and Hawkins County Sheriff’s Department assisted the DTF with the investigation.

