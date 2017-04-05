THP: One injured in two-vehicle crash on I-81 in Greene Co.

GREENE COUNTY, TN (WJHL) – Tennessee Highway Patrol troopers responded to two-vehicle crash on Interstate 81 near mile marker 25 around 8 a.m. Wednesday.

According to a THP preliminary crash report, a 2007 Mercedes was traveling southbound on the interstate in the right lane and a 2012 Volkswagen was traveling behind the Mercedes in the same lane.

The driver of the Mercedes reportedly slowed to avoid a tire in the road and the Volkswagen then crashed into the back of the Mercedes.

In the report, the driver of Volkswagen was identified as Katherin Ocker-Stone, 45, of Greeneville. Ocker-Stone was injured in the crash and was taken to Laughlin Memorial Hospital.

The driver of the Mercedes was identified as Eugene Veinard, 56, Gaithersburg, Maryland. Veinard was not injured in the crash.

Greene County EMS, Mosheim Fire Department, Greeneville Rescue Squad and TDOT crews responded to the scene to assist with the injured driver and lane closure.

Copyright 2017 WJHL. All rights reserved.