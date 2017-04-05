Tennessee lawmaker tries to sell gun at downtown lemonade stand

WKRN web staff Published: Updated:
(WKRN)

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Representative Mike Stewart, D-Nashville, set up a lemonade stand in downtown Nashville Wednesday in an effort to illustrate how easy it is to buy a gun.

Stewart set up his lemonade stand in front of the old Ben West Library at the corner of Union Street and Polk Avenue at 7:30 a.m.

He brought a newly-purchased, knock-off AK-47 assault rifle to sell along with lemonade and cookies.

Rep. Stewart is presenting bill HB1319, which is designed to restrict the sale or transfer to a federally licensed gun dealer, before a subcommittee vote Wednesday morning.

 

(Photo: WKRN)
