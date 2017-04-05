Tennessee Education Department announces evaluation plan

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) – A new plan released by the Tennessee Department of Education will make schools more accountable and give parents a better idea of how to evaluate their neighborhood schools.

Under the plan released Tuesday, every public school in the state will get a letter grade from A to F, making it easier for parents to evaluate how their local schools are doing.

Last year the Legislature passed a bill that called for schools to be given letter grades. But the new state education plan goes even further.

The plan is Tennessee’s way of complying with a federal education law called the Every Student Succeeds Act.

Parents will be able to see how their local schools got graded under the new measurements beginning in fall 2018.