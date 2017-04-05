TDOT honors fallen workers, unveils new safety campaign

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN/WATE) – The Tennessee Department of Transportation honored its fallen workers and unveiled a new safety campaign in Carthage Wednesday morning.

Three TDOT employees were killed in the line of duty in 2016, all three of which were hit by passing motorists.

J.R. Rogers’ name was unveiled on TDOT’s memorial monument at the Smith County welcome center. Rogers died after he was hit on Christmas Eve on Interstate 40 near Hermitage while helping a family change a flat tire.

In addition to honoring Rogers, TDOT unveil a new public awareness and safety campaign aimed at saving lives on Tennessee’s roads called “Work With Us,” reminding people to move over and slow down for highway workers. Safety messages are being displayed on TDOT’s overhead signs on interstates in Memphis, Nashville, Chattanooga and Nashville. There area also displays to honor the 112 TDOT workers killed since 1948. The Knoxville one is on Interstate 640 near mile marker 8.

People are also asked to sign a “Work With Us” pledge online saying they’ll do their part to help make sure TDOT workers remain safe.