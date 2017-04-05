School officials, SROs discuss safety procedures following recent social media threats

TRI-CITIES, TN (WJHL) – Concerned parents have reached out to News Channel 11 after two separate school threats at different schools.

The first threat happened on Monday at Science Hill High School. The other happened on Tuesday at Grand View Elementary School.

Students are facing charges in both of those incidents.

News Channel 11 asked school leaders how they look for these threats and what steps are taken to alert parents.

School leaders say they take these threats seriously and want students to know they will face charges if they are caught.

But police say it’s up to students and parents to stay vigilant to help them search for potential threats.

Dr. Greg Wallace, Supervisor of Safety and Mental Health for Johnson City Schools, says students at Science Hill have no reason to worry about the threat made earlier this week.

“We feel very confident that we’ve addressed the issue,” Wallace said.

A 16-year-old male student was accused of making a threat on social media over the weekend.

“There was a Facebook threat, or a Facebook post, on Sunday that we became aware of Sunday night that said on Monday that the student felt like they were going to do some harm to other students,” Wallace explained.

On Tuesday, a 13-year-old was accused of making threats on Instagram to kill or harm students at Grandview School in Telford.

The Washington County, Tennessee Sheriff’s Office charged her with false reporting.

Johnson City School Resource Officer, Lorrie Goff, said these threats are taken seriously.

“It creates a panic among the students that something’s going to happen. They’ll either be killed or injured. So it’s definitely nothing to joke about,” Goff said.

She said parents and students play a big role in bringing these threats to their attention.

“We do follow up any lead that we are given and any threat that we’re given and we take it very seriously,” Goff said.

Once these threats are known, schools typically go into a soft lockdown. Meaning students are still in the classroom learning, they just can’t be in the hallways.

“We do interviews of any witnesses and we also interview the suspect to see the validity of what the threat is,” Goff said.

Parents are contacted if schools go into a hard lockdown. That’s when officials believe there is an immediate threat, which was not the case at Science Hill or Grandview.

There are extra SROs at Science Hill this week.

“Really more just to help ease that anxiety and help people feel comfortable with what we’re doing,” Wallace said.

Officers urge parents and students to stay vigilant.

If you have concerns, you’re asked to contact the school or police.

“Please report. If you have any concerns whatsoever, please get ahold of the school or you can even actually call the police department and they’ll get word to the SROs,” Goff said.

Both the 16-year-old and the 13-year-old were charged with filing a false report, which is a felony in Tennessee.

They have since been released to their guardians.

