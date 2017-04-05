School bus crash sends 23 children, 1 adult to hospitals

LUMBERTON, Texas (AP) — Twenty-four people — 23 of them fourth-graders — were sent to Southeast Texas hospitals after an accident involving their school bus, a pickup truck and an 18-wheeler.

The Wednesday afternoon crash happened on U.S. 69 in Lumberton, about 15 miles north of Beaumont, as the Beaumont school district bus was taking 44 Charlton-Pollard Elementary School students and four adults back to school from a Big Thicket field trip.

Beaumont school district spokeswoman Nakisha Burns says one student was airlifted to a trauma hospital in Houston. A hospital spokeswoman says most of the others went to Christus St. Elizabeth Hospital for examination. A nursing supervisor said none were admitted.

Police haven’t explained what caused the crash.