Owe the IRS? The tax man’s coming, and he’s got private help

By Published:
In this photo taken Aug. 19, 2015, the Internal Revenue Service Building in Washington. The IRS says it is once again using private debt collectors to go after tax delinquents. The resumption of the program comes amid a wave of telephone scams in which fake IRS agents try to con innocent taxpayers out of their money. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)

WASHINGTON (AP) – The IRS says it’s resuming the use of private debt collectors amid a wave of telephone scams in which fake government agents tell innocent taxpayers to pay up or face jail time.

The tax-collection agency stopped using private debt collectors in 2009 after it determined that IRS employees could better do the work. But Congress passed a law in 2015 requiring the IRS to restart the program.

The IRS says it will soon start turning over the accounts of 100 taxpayers a week to four private debt collectors. The program will grow to 1,000 accounts a week for each firm by the end of summer. The firms can keep up to 25 percent of what they collect.

