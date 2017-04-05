Owe the IRS? The tax man’s coming, and he’s got private help

WASHINGTON (AP) – The IRS says it’s resuming the use of private debt collectors amid a wave of telephone scams in which fake government agents tell innocent taxpayers to pay up or face jail time.

The tax-collection agency stopped using private debt collectors in 2009 after it determined that IRS employees could better do the work. But Congress passed a law in 2015 requiring the IRS to restart the program.

The IRS says it will soon start turning over the accounts of 100 taxpayers a week to four private debt collectors. The program will grow to 1,000 accounts a week for each firm by the end of summer. The firms can keep up to 25 percent of what they collect.