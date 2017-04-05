Northeast State’s faculty senate recommends president placed on administrative leave

BLOUNTVILLE, TN (WJHL) – The Faculty Senate at Northeast State Community College is requesting the Tennessee Board of Regents to place its school’s president on administrative leave.

In a letter dated April 4, 2017, senate asks that President Janice Gilliam be placed on administrative leave, with pay and benefits until the end of an investigative audit.

The letter states:

The Faculty Senate of Northeast State Community College has actively attempted to work with Dr. Gilliam on issues of shared governance for at least two years. Since Dr. Denley’s visit to campus on March 8th, this endeavor has continued on our part; however, shared governance is not at the heart of Dr. Gilliam’s leadership style. For this reason, and based on TBR policy 5:01:01:03, the Faculty Senate at Northeast State Community College would like to request that Dr. Janice Gilliam be placed on administrative leave, with pay and benefits, until he conclusion of the investigative audit.

The letter highlighted the examples that lead to their vote of no-confidence against Dr. Gilliam:

According to the letter:

“Dr. Gilliam continues to make decisions that jeopardized the financial stability of the institution.“

“Dr. Gilliam is pushing for NES to be in Cohort 1 of the shared service agreement. This decision is being made even though Dr. Gilliam’s leadership is in question.”

“Dr. Gilliam has moved to realign Academic Affairs personnel using incorrect TBR and NES policies and has disregarded the advice of our former Vice-President for academic affairs.”

Dr. Gilliam created “atmosphere of distrust and a culture of fear on campus…”

Dr. Gilliam misrepresented the “magnitude of the faculty’s disapproval of her leadership.”

Click here to read the letter and emails in full.

Back in February, the Tennessee Board of Regents officials revealed Northeast State Community College would implement measures in response. The measures were recommendations from a TBR team that recently visited the school following a vote of no- confidence.

Some of those measures included:

hiring a full-time chief financial officer

a review of the school’s academic affairs to ensure it is meeting ongoing demands of the college’s accrediting agency and the school

the TBR and faculty senate work together to “identify and implement best practices in collaboration and community between faculty, staff, college administration and others in the campus community, with a focus on student success.”

Previous stories:

Northeast State to implement new measures recommended by board of regents

TN Board of Regents team visits Northeast State after no confidence vote by school’s faculty

Audit shows Northeast State repeated errors in financial statements