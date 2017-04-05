New USPS service sends picture of delivered mail

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The United States Postal Service is offering a new service that provides pictures of mail delivered to homes. The feature is rolling out nationwide later this month, but is already available in states including Virginia, Connecticut, Maryland, New York, and Washington, D.C.

The service is called ‘Informed Delivery’ and it is currently an optional free service. Users are sent photos of the exterior of letter-sized mail as it is delivered to their home.

According to the USPS website, users can get up to 10 images via email address each day. If more 10 pieces of mail are delivered, users can view additional images by visiting informeddeliveryusps.com.

The USPS is looking at adding flat pieces, including magazines and catalogs, in the future.

Richmond residents tell 8News the new service will give them an added sense of security.

“Sometimes people take things from your box,” Julia Washington said. “My husband and I have had medicine stolen from our box.”

The feature will roll out nationwide on April 14.