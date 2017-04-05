New restaurant, First Watch, coming to Johnson City

JOHNSON CITY, TN (WJHL) – A new restaurant is making its way to the Tri-Cities region. First Watch will open its first location in our region by the end of the year.

News Channel 11 spoke with one of the partners in charge of business development and marketing, Nadim Jubran, who said they’ve signed a lease for the restaurant to open at the corner of State of Franklin and University in Johnson City.

If you are unfamiliar with that location, maybe this will help — that’s the same shopping center as Starbucks.

Jubran said they are also looking at possibly expanding to other locations in the Tri-Cities region in both Kingsport and Bristol.

First Watch is a restaurant chain headquartered in Florida. It serves breakfast and lunch.