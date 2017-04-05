Man accused in murder of Otis C. Church arraigned, appointed attorney

JONESBOROUGH, TN (WJHL) – The man arrested Tuesday for the alleged murder of Otis Church made his first appearance in court Wednesday.

According to a JCPD news release, on Oct. 31, 2016, officers responded to Church’s home at 1305 St. Louis St., where they found him murdered.

Investigators said Tuesday that Church reportedly died from puncture wounds to the neck.

During an investigation and speaking with several community members, a witness identified Randall Keith Bradley, 55, of Johnson City, as being the person seen walking away from the Church’s home.

Bradley was arraigned in Washington County court Wednesday on a second-degree murder charge.

He was granted a court appointed attorney on the condition that he pays a partial reimbursement to the court for the attorney.

Bradley appeared confused in court and asked if the judge would allow him to go to the VA Medical Center because he said he was a disabled veteran and was suffering from PTSD.

Because of his criminal history, his bond was set at $100,000. His next court date will be April 13 at 9 a.m.

