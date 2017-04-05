Johnson City Parks and Recreation announces Easter-themed events for kids

WJHL.com logo - square on white background By Published: Updated:

JOHNSON CITY, TN (WJHL) –  The Johnson City Parks and Recreation Department announced some of the Easter-themed events it has planned for children.  Matt Williams, Program Coordinator at Memorial Park Community Center and Mary Lee Baker, Princeton Arts Center Supervisor, joined us on News Channel 11 at Noon to reveal all the details.

The Flashlight Easter Egg Hunt will take place on April 13 at Memorial Park Community Center.  The event begins at 8:00 p.m.  The activities for children ages 3 to 12 are free, but organizers ask that children bring a flashlight.  For more information, call 423.434.5749.

Princeton Arts Center will host Easter Egg-citing Crafts on April 14th.  The event begins at 10:00 a.m. and is designed for children 3 to 6 years of age.  The cost is $4 per person.  For more information, call 423.283.5800.

The above information was provided by the Johnson City Parks and Recreation Department.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s