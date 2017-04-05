Johnson City Parks and Recreation announces Easter-themed events for kids

JOHNSON CITY, TN (WJHL) – The Johnson City Parks and Recreation Department announced some of the Easter-themed events it has planned for children. Matt Williams, Program Coordinator at Memorial Park Community Center and Mary Lee Baker, Princeton Arts Center Supervisor, joined us on News Channel 11 at Noon to reveal all the details.

The Flashlight Easter Egg Hunt will take place on April 13 at Memorial Park Community Center. The event begins at 8:00 p.m. The activities for children ages 3 to 12 are free, but organizers ask that children bring a flashlight. For more information, call 423.434.5749.

Princeton Arts Center will host Easter Egg-citing Crafts on April 14th. The event begins at 10:00 a.m. and is designed for children 3 to 6 years of age. The cost is $4 per person. For more information, call 423.283.5800.

The above information was provided by the Johnson City Parks and Recreation Department.