Johnson City community relieved following murder arrest; DA says more charges could be filed

JOHNSON CITY, TN (WJHL) – A Johnson City neighborhood is relieved to find out someone is behind bars for the murder of 72-year-old Otis Church. Prosecutors said more charges could be filed against Randall Bradley, the man arrested Tuesday for his murder.

Johnson City Police investigators said Church was found dead at his home on St. Louis St. in Johnson City on Halloween 2016.

During a press conference Tuesday, police revealed that Bradley was taken into custody and charged with second degree murder in connection to Church’s death.

Investigators said DNA found on the scene matched Bradley’s and a witness saw Bradley near Church’s home when the murder happened.

Police said Bradley lives at the Orleans Terrace Apartment complex, just one street over from Church’s home.

Neighbors we spoke with said they’re relieved police now have someone in custody.

“He was always taking care of his yard, always had a smile on his face,” neighbor, Casey Dugger said.

Dugger said she didn’t know 72-year-old Otis Church very well but when she did see him it was always pleasant.

“Just like waving at him up and down the road, walking our dog, he was a very nice man,” Dugger said.

For months, Dugger and other neighbors didn’t know who was responsible for killing Church. She said that’s left her and her family on edge and on high alert. Dugger said her guard dog Blaze is always by her side to watch out for her and her family.

Neighbor, Danielle Britain said she moved to Johnson City because it’s a low crime city and she never expected one of her community members would be murdered.

“It’s not a high crime area and that’s why I moved here and I never would expect something like this to happen,” Britain said.

First Judicial District Attorney General Tony Clark said the crime fits second degree murder.

“We charge with what we had so far and that’s a knowing killing second degree murder versus a first degree murder,” Clark said.

Clark said evidence is still being processed in the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation’s Crime lab and there could be more serious charges in the case.

Neighbor, Danielle Britain said she had no idea Bradley lived in her neighborhood and she’s relieved.

“I’m glad he’s gone,” Britain said.

The arrest is a sigh of relief but a harsh reality for this Johnson City neighborhood.

“It kind of helps people understand you really can’t trust your neighbors or anyone just down the block,” Dugger said.

Randall Bradley is in jail under a $100,000 bond. He’s scheduled to be in court Wednesday afternoon.

